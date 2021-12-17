Studio Movie Grill to open in Alpharetta

Hutcheson said he expects “The Matrix Resurrections” to be the last film to stream on the same day it premieres in theaters.

“We truly believe the (movie theater) is the best way to watch a film,” he said.

The ongoing pandemic has reduced audiences, but most say they are ready to return.

In October, Civicscience.com, which tracks consumer habits, found 54% of 60,000 adults surveyed said they were comfortable returning to movie theaters in two to three weeks. Another 10% said they would be ready to return by February and 36% pointed to springtime or beyond.

“We’re committed to providing an experience that makes movie-goers excited to return to movies on the big screen — off the couch — and into the theater,” Chief Operating Officer, Brian Hood said in a statement. “We think (Studio Movie Grill) North Point is perfect for this challenge.”