ajc logo
X

Studio Movie Grill to open in Alpharetta

An image of Studio Movie Grill's dine-in movie theater in Marietta.
Caption
An image of Studio Movie Grill's dine-in movie theater in Marietta.

Credit: Studio Movie Grill

Credit: Studio Movie Grill

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Dallas-based Studio Movie Grill will open a new theater in Alpharetta this winter.

The 14-screen luxury dine-in theater is scheduled to open Jan. 13 at 7730 North Point Parkway with the new 2022 film “Scream.”

The movie house is located at the former AMC Entertainment theaters, and will have 1,300 custom-made reclining and rocking seats, a full-service bar and lounge offering a neighborhood feel, and a complete grill menu, a statement said.

Alpharetta will be Studio Movie Grill’s 21st location in seven states. Locally, the company operates the brand in Marietta and Duluth.

Tearlach Hutcheson, vice president of film for the company, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that films streaming on online platforms on the same day of theatrical release have not deterred audiences that prefer to see films at the theater.

Hutcheson said he expects “The Matrix Resurrections” to be the last film to stream on the same day it premieres in theaters.

“We truly believe the (movie theater) is the best way to watch a film,” he said.

The ongoing pandemic has reduced audiences, but most say they are ready to return.

In October, Civicscience.com, which tracks consumer habits, found 54% of 60,000 adults surveyed said they were comfortable returning to movie theaters in two to three weeks. Another 10% said they would be ready to return by February and 36% pointed to springtime or beyond.

“We’re committed to providing an experience that makes movie-goers excited to return to movies on the big screen — off the couch — and into the theater,” Chief Operating Officer, Brian Hood said in a statement. “We think (Studio Movie Grill) North Point is perfect for this challenge.”

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison

Adrianne Murchison covers north Fulton County news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Alpharetta public safety staff working Covid-19 testing site reimbursed by Fulton
31m ago
Alpharetta adopts Georgia Municipal Association’s five ethics principles
9h ago
Johns Creek officially breaks ground on Cauley Creek Park
11h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top