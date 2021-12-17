Studio Movie Grill to open in Alpharetta

Dallas-based Studio Movie Grill will open a new theater in Alpharetta this winter.
The 14-screen luxury dine-in theater is scheduled to open Jan. 13 at 7730 North Point Parkway with the new 2022 film “Scream.”
The movie house is located at the former AMC Entertainment theaters, and will have 1,300 custom-made reclining and rocking seats, a full-service bar and lounge offering a neighborhood feel, and a complete grill menu, a statement said.
Alpharetta will be Studio Movie Grill’s 21st location in seven states. Locally, the company operates the brand in Marietta and Duluth.
Tearlach Hutcheson, vice president of film for the company, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that films streaming on online platforms on the same day of theatrical release have not deterred audiences that prefer to see films at the theater.
Hutcheson said he expects “The Matrix Resurrections” to be the last film to stream on the same day it premieres in theaters.
“We truly believe the (movie theater) is the best way to watch a film,” he said.
The ongoing pandemic has reduced audiences, but most say they are ready to return.
In October, Civicscience.com, which tracks consumer habits, found 54% of 60,000 adults surveyed said they were comfortable returning to movie theaters in two to three weeks. Another 10% said they would be ready to return by February and 36% pointed to springtime or beyond.
“We’re committed to providing an experience that makes movie-goers excited to return to movies on the big screen — off the couch — and into the theater,” Chief Operating Officer, Brian Hood said in a statement. “We think (Studio Movie Grill) North Point is perfect for this challenge.”
About the Author