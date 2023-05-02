Stretch your way to fitness in Milton

BreakingNews
Kemp signs bill to begin taxing digital downloads
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
13 minutes ago

The Milton City Council recently approved an agreement with Emery Fit to offer adult stretch and bootcamp classes to residents. City documents indicated the parks and recreation department “supports the idea that stretch classes have many health benefits that improve the quality of life for those who participate.”

Emery Fit, based in Milton, is a new provider to the city. Their “Stretch Fit” classes are designed to increase flexibility, improve balance, enhance athletic performance, increase energy and reduce stress.

All classes will take place at various community centers and parks. Pricing for classes will vary based on the program, but the city will receive a 15% commission for each registration.

Initial session offering includes 11 a.m. every Wednesday in May at Milton City Park and Preserve Community Center, 1785 Dinsmore Road. Sign-up: www.miltonga.gov/Registration, click on the “Stretch Fit” tab.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Tickets on sale soon for Flying Colors Butterfly Festival
Fulton county youth commission accepting applications
