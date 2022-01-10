Hamburger icon
Spruill Center summer camp registration opens Jan. 24

The Spruill Center for the Arts will open registration for summer camps Jan. 24. (Courtesy Spruill Center for the Arts)
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Spruill Center for the Arts, at 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd. and serving Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and surrounding communities, will open registration for summer camps Jan. 24.

Camps run for 11 weeks 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning May 23 through Aug. 5. Before and after care services are available for additional fees. Each week ends with an art show on Friday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. featuring artistic creations made by students.

Camps are available for ages 5 to 10 and 11 to 14. Younger students are grouped by age and rotate through a series of creative explorations. Older students can explore a wide variety of artistic endeavors from comic book or fashion design to photography, painting, ceramics and film production.

Details: www.spruillarts.org.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Investigations
