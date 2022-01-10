Spruill Center summer camp registration opens Jan. 24

Camps run for 11 weeks 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning May 23 through Aug. 5. Before and after care services are available for additional fees. Each week ends with an art show on Friday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. featuring artistic creations made by students.

Camps are available for ages 5 to 10 and 11 to 14. Younger students are grouped by age and rotate through a series of creative explorations. Older students can explore a wide variety of artistic endeavors from comic book or fashion design to photography, painting, ceramics and film production.