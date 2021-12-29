Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Spring registration opens for Roswell classes and programs

The Roswell Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs Department is opening registration for Spring 2022 classes and programs. (Courtesy City of Roswell)
caption arrowCaption
The Roswell Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs Department is opening registration for Spring 2022 classes and programs. (Courtesy City of Roswell)

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
23 minutes ago

With the warm weather Georgia has been experiencing it’s not hard to begin thinking about spring activities. To help get you started, the Roswell Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs Department is opening registration for Spring 2022 classes and programs. Registration opens Jan. 3 for Roswell residents and for all others Jan. 10.

Activities range from athletic team sports, gymnastics, and racquet sports to the visual and performing arts to aquatics. The city’s Spring 2022 program guide also includes information about adaptive recreation, health and wellness classes, and updates on historic homes including Mimosa Hall and Gardens.

Details are available on how to add spring programs using the Wishlist feature in the RecTrac system for registration.

Register online 24 hours a day at www.roswellgov.com/registration.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Sandy Springs accepts grant for Windsor Meadows Park improvements
23m ago
Alpharetta hosting ‘Bring One For The Chipper’ Saturday, Jan. 8
23m ago
Keep North Fulton Beautiful offers tree recycling and free mulch
53m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top