Spring registration opens for Roswell classes and programs

With the warm weather Georgia has been experiencing it’s not hard to begin thinking about spring activities. To help get you started, the Roswell Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs Department is opening registration for Spring 2022 classes and programs. Registration opens Jan. 3 for Roswell residents and for all others Jan. 10.
Activities range from athletic team sports, gymnastics, and racquet sports to the visual and performing arts to aquatics. The city’s Spring 2022 program guide also includes information about adaptive recreation, health and wellness classes, and updates on historic homes including Mimosa Hall and Gardens.
Details are available on how to add spring programs using the Wishlist feature in the RecTrac system for registration.
Register online 24 hours a day at www.roswellgov.com/registration.
