Song of Atlanta performing a cappella show at Roswell Cultural Arts Center

Atlanta’s award-winning women’s a cappella chorus is coming to the Roswell Cultural Arts Center.
The Song of Atlanta chorus will perform their showcase, “Unleash Your Superhero,” at 4 p.m. on April 30.
The show will feature special guests including singers of Presto Quartet, Dunwoody High School Sound Waves and the Atlanta Vocal Project.
Song of Atlanta is currently ranked in the top three choirs in the world by Sweet Adelines International, an organization of over 500 member groups presenting a cappella music across the world, Roswell officials said in a statement.
They are 17-time regional chorus champions and eight-time international medalists.
The Atlanta singing organization’s history dates back to 1957 when a group of 20 women met weekly to sing and perform in barbershop-style harmony, according to the Song of Atlanta website. That year, the group was chartered as the Atlanta Chapter chorus of Sweet Adeline’s International and in 1970 merged with the Song of the South Chapter. Their group was named Song of Atlanta Chorus.
Ticket prices for the April show range from $22.50 to $32.50. The Roswell Cultural Arts Center is located at 950 Forrest St. For more information, visit roswellgov.com/discover-us/cultural-arts-center or call 770-594-6232.
About the Author