Solidarity Sandy Springs reopens at new location in Prado

Solidarity Sandy Springs has reopened this month in their new location at the Prado, 5600 Roswell Road, Suite F150 behind Taco Mac. The non-profit food pantry helping families being overlooked in this time of need is open 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Donations can be brought to the pantry 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday.
Currently, Solidarity’s Winter Coat Drive is accepting gently used or new coats for children, youth and adults 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5920 Roswell Road C-212 in Sandy Springs.
Volunteers are needed. If interested, sign up at http://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0c45a8ac29a6fb6-popuppantries.
For emergency food assistance email info@solidaritysandysprings.org or visit www.solidaritysandysprings.org/.
