Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Solidarity Sandy Springs reopens at new location in Prado

Volunteers are needed at Solidarity Sandy Springs' new food pantry, 5600 Roswell Road, Suite F150. (Courtesy Solidarity Sandy Springs)
caption arrowCaption
Volunteers are needed at Solidarity Sandy Springs' new food pantry, 5600 Roswell Road, Suite F150. (Courtesy Solidarity Sandy Springs)

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
52 minutes ago

Solidarity Sandy Springs has reopened this month in their new location at the Prado, 5600 Roswell Road, Suite F150 behind Taco Mac. The non-profit food pantry helping families being overlooked in this time of need is open 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Donations can be brought to the pantry 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday.

Currently, Solidarity’s Winter Coat Drive is accepting gently used or new coats for children, youth and adults 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5920 Roswell Road C-212 in Sandy Springs.

Volunteers are needed. If interested, sign up at http://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0c45a8ac29a6fb6-popuppantries.

For emergency food assistance email info@solidaritysandysprings.org or visit www.solidaritysandysprings.org/.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Sandy Springs Facilities Authority approves complimentary parking for Atlanta Jewish Film
38m ago
New mayors and city council members take office in Roswell, Johns Creek
10h ago
Alpharetta council members announce appointments to board & commissions
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top