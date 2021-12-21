Soccer program’s a game-changer for kids with special needs

They accomplished the victory in the midst of cheers from a crowd that included players from Atlanta United, including goalie Brad Guzan who is a team ambassador, as well as team executives.

Caption Brendan Jagielski kicks the soccer ball in Images from the Atlanta United Unified team match against the Inter Miami Unified team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in October. (Photo by Mitchell Martin /Atlanta United) Credit: Mitchell Martin /Atlanta United Caption Brendan Jagielski kicks the soccer ball in Images from the Atlanta United Unified team match against the Inter Miami Unified team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in October. (Photo by Mitchell Martin /Atlanta United) Credit: Mitchell Martin /Atlanta United Credit: Mitchell Martin /Atlanta United

And while it was the culmination of a season of friendly exhibition matches, for Jagielski’s teammates it resonates like a championship win, said Marty Jelleme, coach for Atlanta United Unified and the North Fulton Unified program. Soccer is more than a game for the players, Jelleme added, it’s changing their lives.

“All of a sudden they are not afraid to step out of their comfort zone,” Jelleme said of the difference he’s seen in participants of the sport.

Jagielski, who lives in Johns Creek, is one of several players from the North Fulton United soccer program who earned roster spots on the Atlanta United Unified team in early 2021 following tryouts. Players on the roster range in age from 16 to mid-to-late 20s and play the game with seven players on each side of the field.

And while some participants have more experience than others, all levels of skill are on the playing field where the fun of the game is giving teammates confidence and skills that they never expected to have, Jelleme said.

In both programs, players on each side are joined on the field by able-bodied athletes called partners who help move the game along the field and assist with setting up plays. The partners are high school and college soccer players.

Jagielski said he played soccer in high school but the experience in the North Fulton Unified program raised his confidence. In 2022 he’s transitioning from player to an assistant coach for the Atlanta United Unified team, Marissa Ahrens, director of community engagement for Atlanta United, said.

He’s a natural when it comes to encouraging players, she said, and will be the first player to become team coach.

“I make friends and we work as a team,” Jagielski said of soccer. “I enjoy it because I can help improve peoples’ game. I like the inclusion and want others in the game to feel that we are all on one team.”

Caption Marty Jelleme, who is also a soccer coach for the Special K’s, was third place finalist for Special Olympics Outstanding Coach North America this year. (Photo by Dakota Williams /Atlanta United) Credit: Dakota Williams /Atlanta United Caption Marty Jelleme, who is also a soccer coach for the Special K’s, was third place finalist for Special Olympics Outstanding Coach North America this year. (Photo by Dakota Williams /Atlanta United) Credit: Dakota Williams /Atlanta United Credit: Dakota Williams /Atlanta United

North Fulton Unified soccer grew from the sports program Special K’s. Athletes in Special K’s play basketball, tennis, golf and more sports and also compete in Special Olympics Georgia.

Jelleme and his daughter Randi introduced soccer to the Special K’s in 2015 and it became increasingly popular. Randi, a Georgia Tech senior, played soccer in high school.

Jelleme, who is also a soccer coach for the Special K’s, was third place finalist for Special Olympics Outstanding Coach North America this year.

North Fulton United launched with one team and now has 12 teams, 120 participants and 25 coaches, Jelleme said. There is no fee for athletes to join and play. The program receives support through community donations and such sponsors as Coca-Cola.

The coach said part of the pleasure he gets from the sports program is seeing parents’ excitement while watching the games.

“The joy on the parents’ faces ... it’s just amazing,” he said.

Parent Stephanie Robinson said her 19-year-old daughter Kelly’s confidence has skyrocketed since she started playing soccer about four years ago.

“It seriously was life-changing,” Robinson said.

Because Kelly’s disability is not apparent, Robinson said, her daughter found it hard to fit in with students during high school and would sit alone in the cafeteria.

“When you meet her now she is nothing but a smile all the time,” Robinson said.

North Fulton United players recently tried out for the 2022 Atlanta Unified United team and will find out in March who made the roster, Ahrens said.

The event will have glitz similar to a professional signing day, she said.

“It’s a big day for the club,” Ahrens said.

Jagielski said he has great excitement about soccer in 2022.

“It’s not all about winning,” he said, reflecting on October. “It’s about enjoying the sport.”