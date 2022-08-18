Smyrna’s new fire chief rose through the ranks

Brian Marcos was sworn in as Smyrna’s fire chief Monday. He had been serving as deputy to the top department position since 2014.
Marcos is replacing former Fire Chief Roy Acree who officially retired July 31 after 32 years with the Smyrna Fire Department. Marcos was appointed interim fire chief on June 24. He joined the Smyrna Fire Department in 2006 and rose up through the ranks from the position of firefighter.
Marcos was sworn into his new role during Monday’s City Council meeting with his wife, Ashley, and three children by his side — and a crowd cheering afterwards in council chambers.
“I appreciate the men and women that serve every day and are actually on the front lines,” Marcos said. “I feel your support every day … I swear to give you my best, because I know you will.”
In 2020, Marcos was named Chief Fire Officer of the Year by the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs. That year he was also recognized by the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce as one of the 50 Most Influential Hispanics in Georgia.
He is a graduate of Leadership Cobb and is serving as the 2022 co-vice chair.
Marcos’ writings on fire-service leadership topics have received publication by national trade magazines, a city statement said, and he is regularly sought to provide informative lectures to fire departments and fire service organizations.
Marcos has an associate degree in Fire Science and a bachelor’s degree in Fire Administration from Columbia Southern University and he’s currently studying for a master’s degree in public administration, the statement said.
