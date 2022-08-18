Smyrna’s new fire chief rose through the ranks

Marcos is replacing former Fire Chief Roy Acree who officially retired July 31 after 32 years with the Smyrna Fire Department. Marcos was appointed interim fire chief on June 24. He joined the Smyrna Fire Department in 2006 and rose up through the ranks from the position of firefighter.

Marcos was sworn into his new role during Monday’s City Council meeting with his wife, Ashley, and three children by his side — and a crowd cheering afterwards in council chambers.