Smyrna deputy fire chief named best in state

Smyrna Deputy Fire Chief Brian Marcos has been named the 2020 Chief Fire Officer of the Year by the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs (GAFC).
Each year the GAFC Executive Board recognizes a Chief Officer whose contributions have made a notable impact in their community and who is a recognized leader in the advancement of fire services within the state.
Representing more than 700 fire chiefs throughout the state, the GAFC is comprised of career, combination and volunteer chiefs “whose common goal is bettering the fire service and its service delivery to the citizens of Georgia,” according to a GAFC statement released by the city on Jan. 20.
Marcos currently is serving as the Area 7 District Vice President for the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs.
He is responsible for implementing the overall strategy of the Smyrna Fire Department.
Marcos provides executive level oversight to all of the day-to-day operations of the Fire Department such as emergency response, support services, training and general fire department administration.
Additional areas of his responsibility include other activities as directed by Fire Chief Roy Acree and executive level representation with other functions of city government.
Beginning his fire service career with the Smyrna Fire Department in 2006, Marcos was promoted to lieutenant in 2010 and to deputy fire chief in 2014.
His educational accomplishments include receiving an associate’s degree in Fire Science from Columbia Southern University and a bachelor’s degree in Fire Administration.
Marcos is a 2017 graduate of the Leadership Cobb program.
He holds a Chief Fire Officer Designation (CFO) from the Commission on Professional Credentialing and a Blue Card Command certification.
Marcos is a Georgia Certified Paramedic and a Georgia Smoke Diver.
His writings on fire-service leadership topics have received publication by fire-service trade magazines, and he is regularly sought to provide informative lectures to fire departments and fire service organizations.
Married with three children, Marcos said in a city statement that he enjoys coaching his children, traveling with his family and volunteering as a greeter at Westridge Church.
