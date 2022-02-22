Smyrna residents worry new mixed-use project will bring more traffic

Smyrna approved a rezoning Monday for a new mixed-use development at South Cobb Drive and Oakdale Road.
Some neighbors in the Oakdale community object to the project saying it will create traffic issues.
Arris Holdings, a division of Core Property Capital, plans to build 163 luxury apartments and 20,400 square feet of retail and restaurant space. The development will extend across three buildings on nearly seven acres. Approximately 10% of the housing units are dedicated to affordable housing and capped at 30% of the household’s monthly income, according to project plans.
During a regular meeting, Smyrna City Council approved rezoning from general commercial to mixed-use allowing for construction of the development in a 5-1 vote if certain criteria are met, including the exclusion of pool halls, gun ranges, adult novelty and entertainment shops, massage parlors and other types of businesses. Councilwoman Susan Wilkinson voted in opposition.
Several neighbors of the vacant property cited concerns with increased traffic during public comment.
Resident Glenn Perich said traffic typically stops in his Oakdale neighborhood when vehicles are backed up on I-285, located less than half a mile away.
Mary Rose Barnes with the Oakdale Community Association said she believes the development would block Georgia Department of Transportation plans to widen South Cobb Drive. Barnes added that she worries the project will bring commercial traffic onto Oakdale Road.
Barnes said the development “will cause a permanent unimaginable traffic nightmare …”
One of several conditions for the development requires Arris Holdings to construct a deceleration lane on South Cobb Drive for the entrance of the project and an acceleration lane for exiting.
A neighbor complaining of more than 5,000 apartment units within a two-mile radius of the planned project said he was concerned about a decrease in home values.
But resident Chris Zweifel said he supports the project, adding that Smyrna and the region needs more housing options.
“I recognize a lack of housing is bad for Smyrna and the region,” Zweifel said.
