Smyrna residents worry new mixed-use project will bring more traffic

Resident Glenn Perich said traffic typically stops in his Oakdale neighborhood when vehicles are backed up on I-285, located less than half a mile away.

Mary Rose Barnes with the Oakdale Community Association said she believes the development would block Georgia Department of Transportation plans to widen South Cobb Drive. Barnes added that she worries the project will bring commercial traffic onto Oakdale Road.

Barnes said the development “will cause a permanent unimaginable traffic nightmare …”

One of several conditions for the development requires Arris Holdings to construct a deceleration lane on South Cobb Drive for the entrance of the project and an acceleration lane for exiting.

A neighbor complaining of more than 5,000 apartment units within a two-mile radius of the planned project said he was concerned about a decrease in home values.

But resident Chris Zweifel said he supports the project, adding that Smyrna and the region needs more housing options.

“I recognize a lack of housing is bad for Smyrna and the region,” Zweifel said.