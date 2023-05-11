X

Sinkhole in Johns Creek caused by failing stormwater pipe

Credit: City of Johns C

Credit: City of Johns C

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
24 minutes ago

Johns Creek will spend $136,698 with Inliner Solutions to repair a failing stormwater pipe in the Standard View subdivision off Findley Road.

Since creation of the stormwater utility in 2021, the city has been cleaning and repairing pipe and stormwater assets. The issue in this neighborhood is more complicated because it has created a large sinkhole.

Although small sinkholes (like those caused by decaying tree stumps) are not typically stormwater concerns, large sinkholes can be warning signs of underlying problems with the stormwater pipes in the area. In this case, the sinkhole is being caused by disjointment in the pipe system.

To fix the issue, the damaged, disjointed section of 48-inch pipe will be replaced with a high-density polyethylene double wall pipe. The 236 feet of pipe leading up to the repair will be lined to prevent additional failure. Instead of waiting for a secondary failure, lining the worn pipe will extend the life of the existing pipe system and prevents future failures (and sinkholes).

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Why Brian Kemp isn’t shutting the door on 2024 2h ago

Credit: Henry P. Taylor

Historian, descendant of ‘Promised Land’ slaver blasts Gwinnett official
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta awaits office market ‘reckoning’ as financial pressure mounts
34m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Pass or fail? Less than one-third of bills became law in Georgia
29m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Pass or fail? Less than one-third of bills became law in Georgia
29m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

AJC On Campus: Ex-Georgia Tech workers file lawsuits, grads celebrate
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy Sommer PR

Local author’s debut book tackles social media and mom culture
1h ago
Grant could support improvements at Abernathy South Greenway
15h ago
Fresh carpet part of improvements at Milton library
19h ago
Featured

Credit: Mike Haskey/Ledger-Enquirer

Fort Benning in West Georgia gets a new name on Thursday
16h ago
From our archives: Solving the mystery of Decatur’s dollhouse
Home garden: Pruning now can help these shrubs recover from winter freeze
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top