Sinkhole in Johns Creek caused by failing stormwater pipe

Johns Creek will spend $136,698 with Inliner Solutions to repair a failing stormwater pipe in the Standard View subdivision off Findley Road.
Since creation of the stormwater utility in 2021, the city has been cleaning and repairing pipe and stormwater assets. The issue in this neighborhood is more complicated because it has created a large sinkhole.
Although small sinkholes (like those caused by decaying tree stumps) are not typically stormwater concerns, large sinkholes can be warning signs of underlying problems with the stormwater pipes in the area. In this case, the sinkhole is being caused by disjointment in the pipe system.
To fix the issue, the damaged, disjointed section of 48-inch pipe will be replaced with a high-density polyethylene double wall pipe. The 236 feet of pipe leading up to the repair will be lined to prevent additional failure. Instead of waiting for a secondary failure, lining the worn pipe will extend the life of the existing pipe system and prevents future failures (and sinkholes).
