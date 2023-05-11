Sinkhole in Johns Creek caused by failing stormwater pipe

Since creation of the stormwater utility in 2021, the city has been cleaning and repairing pipe and stormwater assets. The issue in this neighborhood is more complicated because it has created a large sinkhole.

Although small sinkholes (like those caused by decaying tree stumps) are not typically stormwater concerns, large sinkholes can be warning signs of underlying problems with the stormwater pipes in the area. In this case, the sinkhole is being caused by disjointment in the pipe system.