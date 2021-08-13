Sidewalk construction may slow drivers on Webb Bridge Road in Alpharetta

This is the first piece of the larger Webb Bridge Road Improvement Project. Improvements include the installation of 10-foot-wide sidewalks and installation of 4-foot-wide bike lanes in both directions of travel along Webb Bridge Road. A 6-foot-wide “beauty” strip will be provided on each side of Webb Bridge Road between the sidewalk and curb line. 5-foot by 5-foot tree wells/grates will also be incorporated into this area and adjacent to the sidewalk.

Eventually the project will include single-lane roundabouts at the intersection with Southlake Drive / Park Bridge Park way and at the intersection with Webb Bridge Way.