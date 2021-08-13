Sidewalk construction may slow drivers on Webb Bridge Road in Alpharetta

Drivers can expect occasional lane closures along Webb Bridge Road in Alpharetta as sidewalk construction begins from the Westwind Neighborhood to Big Creek Greenway.
This is the first piece of the larger Webb Bridge Road Improvement Project. Improvements include the installation of 10-foot-wide sidewalks and installation of 4-foot-wide bike lanes in both directions of travel along Webb Bridge Road. A 6-foot-wide “beauty” strip will be provided on each side of Webb Bridge Road between the sidewalk and curb line. 5-foot by 5-foot tree wells/grates will also be incorporated into this area and adjacent to the sidewalk.
Eventually the project will include single-lane roundabouts at the intersection with Southlake Drive / Park Bridge Park way and at the intersection with Webb Bridge Way.
Additional details about this T-SPLOST project: https://bit.ly/3yyKBfi.