Share concerns now on AlphaLoop streambank stabilization

The proposed project will impact the stream buffer of unnamed tributaries to Big Creek. Plans include stabilizing and improving the streambank along the AlphaLoop trail system in Alpharetta by utilizing natural channel design methodologies, replacing a culvert crossing with a span bridge, and revegetating and restoring the buffer.

The project will impact the state mandated 25-foot buffer within the Upper Chattahoochee River watershed. The disturbance will cover 7,107 square feet and include culvert removal, span bridge installation, streambank stabilization and the installation of Best Management Practices.