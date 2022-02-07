Several spots left to join Roswell Citizens Police Academy

The Roswell Police Department has several spots left in its upcoming Citizens’ Police Academy that will meet 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday evenings from Feb. 15 through April 12. The first class will be held at the Roswell Police Department, 39 Hill St.
This free program is designed to introduce the public to the variety of duties performed by police. Each week the class focuses on a specific division of the police department including 9-1-1 Center, Criminal Investigations Division, K-9 Operations, Professional Standards, Special Operations Unit, SWAT, Traffic Enforcement Unit and Uniform Patrol Division.
Roswell residents and business owners who are 18 years or older are eligible to participate. There are 25 seats available in this session.
Information or to submit an application: Roswellgov.com/CitizensPoliceAcademy.
