September is Fulton County Library card sign up month

Like this year’s library superhero, Wonder Woman, a library card can give you superpowers! It gives residents of all ages access to technology, resources and services to pursue your passions and dreams.

While this Library Card Sign up Month is a little different, the Fulton County Library System still has many ways to celebrate the library, right from the comfort of home! During these challenging times, a library card is your key to a wealth of resources to help you learn to knit, help with homework, relax with a good ebook, watch a documentary or hit the running trail with your favorite music.