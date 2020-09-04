September is Fulton County Library card sign up month

There is nothing more empowering or exciting than getting your own library card and this month the Fulton County Library System is encouraging residents to sign up for theirs, according to a press release.
Like this year’s library superhero, Wonder Woman, a library card can give you superpowers! It gives residents of all ages access to technology, resources and services to pursue your passions and dreams.
While this Library Card Sign up Month is a little different, the Fulton County Library System still has many ways to celebrate the library, right from the comfort of home! During these challenging times, a library card is your key to a wealth of resources to help you learn to knit, help with homework, relax with a good ebook, watch a documentary or hit the running trail with your favorite music.
This year, the Fulton County Library System wants you to go online and get your library card throughout the month of September and check out a book, movie or music using the library’s many digital resources or place a book on hold and pick it up using curbside services.
Get started at www.fulcolibrary.org/digitallibrary
“This year, the library has been hard at work providing virtual programs, curbside services and enhancing the digital library while closed due to COVID-19. We continue to look for ways to engage with residents; providing the services our library patrons expect, remains our top priority. Library Card Sign Up Month is a wonderful way for us to share the amazing digital library resources available to Fulton residents, while engaging with the public online through social media, our website, newsletter and other virtual platforms. We hope everyone will take a moment and get their digital library card and see how much the library has to offer,” said Gayle Holloman, Fulton County Library Executive Director.
To participate in library card sign up month, visit www.fulcolibrary.org and click on the “Wonder Woman” icon, this year’s Library superhero and see what your library has to offer.