Scarecrows returning to Roswell this fall

The resolution will allow businesses to place scarecrows in the city’s right-of-way for the Roswell Woman’s Club “2022 Boo Y’all Scarecrows” event Sept. 26 through Nov. 1.

Entries are $25 each. All entries must have an attached tag no larger than 8.5 inches by 11 inches stating the name of the entry and who created the scarecrow. No other information is allowed on the tag.