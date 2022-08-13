Scarecrows returning to Roswell this fall

It takes a government resolution to allow scarecrows in Roswell this fall but the city council recently granted one without hesitation.
The resolution will allow businesses to place scarecrows in the city’s right-of-way for the Roswell Woman’s Club “2022 Boo Y’all Scarecrows” event Sept. 26 through Nov. 1.
Entries are $25 each. All entries must have an attached tag no larger than 8.5 inches by 11 inches stating the name of the entry and who created the scarecrow. No other information is allowed on the tag.
Cash prizes will be awarded for the top scarecrows in each of four categories: 1) businesses and merchants, 2) schools and teams, 3) nonprofits and clubs and 4) families, neighborhoods and individuals. Voting will take place Oct. 3 to Oct. 29.
Winners will be announced on social media Sunday, Oct. 30 and will be posted on RoswellWomansClub.org.
The annual fall event not only entertains the community with creative scarecrows but serves as a fundraiser for the non-profit Roswell Woman’s Club. The all-volunteer organization supports the community with educational scholarships and grants, human services, cultural arts, historical preservation and urban improvement.
Additional details: www.tinyurl.com/BooYallScarecrows.
