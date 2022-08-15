ajc logo
Sandy Springs wants public feedback on $7.8M Roswell Road project

Sandy Springs will present designs for a pedestrian and streetscape project along Roswell Road during a public meeting Thursday. CITY OF SANDY SPRINGS

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Sandy Springs will present designs for a pedestrian and streetscape project along Roswell Road during a public meeting Thursday.

The estimated $7.8 million project would include new sidewalks and improved pedestrian access to MARTA bus stops between I-285 and Wieuca Road.

The meeting will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Studio Theatre at City Hall. A presentation on details of the project will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The project would span 2.3 miles. Plans include new 8-foot wide sidewalks, pedestrian street lighting, improved bus stops, crossings and a median at Meadowbrook Drive.

Depending on construction costs, about 80% of the nearly $8 million project will be funded by a MARTA Federal Transit Administration Grant and 20% by Sandy Springs, said Wesley Waters, manager of capital improvement projects, during an August 2 City Council work session.

Only 25% of the Roswell Road corridor between I-285 and Wieuca Road currently has sidewalks, according to the city. In addition, there are currently no designated waiting areas at bus stops and MARTA signs are obscured, Darren Waters, a planner with Kimley-Horn design firm, said during the meeting.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

