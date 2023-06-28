Sandy Springs to sell surplus fire and police items

The Sandy Springs City Council recently authorized the sale of surplus equipment and supplies from the police department, fleet division and fire department.

All equipment is used and will be sold as is with no warranty. The goods listed for surplus include Toughbook computers, docking stations, pole mounts and Motorola radios. Vehicles being sold include nine Crown Victoria police vehicles, two retired Code Enforcement Tahoes, and two Dodge Chargers. The city will also be selling older fire department jackets, pants and old metal badges.

Contact the city for information about the sale at 770-730-5600.