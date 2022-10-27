Sandy Springs to purchase radios for fire department

The current portable radios used by the Sandy Springs Fire Department do not have LTE capabilities even though they were purchased a little over a year ago. During an emergency the existing portable radios could be out of range. The newer APX Next radios have the capability to automatically switch to LTE/cellular ensuring there is no loss in communication.

Total cost for the new radios is $628,082. The city will receive a $463,901 credit for the existing radios. The city will reallocate funds from two fund accounts, fire apparatus and fire admin vehicle funds, to cover the additional $164,181 needed to replace the radios.