BreakingNews
BREAKING: 17-year-old student dies in shooting after leaving Norcross High
ajc logo
X

Sandy Springs to purchase radios for fire department

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
35 minutes ago

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved a reallocation of funds to allow the fire department to purchase new portable radios.

The current portable radios used by the Sandy Springs Fire Department do not have LTE capabilities even though they were purchased a little over a year ago. During an emergency the existing portable radios could be out of range. The newer APX Next radios have the capability to automatically switch to LTE/cellular ensuring there is no loss in communication.

Total cost for the new radios is $628,082. The city will receive a $463,901 credit for the existing radios. The city will reallocate funds from two fund accounts, fire apparatus and fire admin vehicle funds, to cover the additional $164,181 needed to replace the radios.

City documents note the SSFD is confident they will be able to purchase all the LTE radios, fire apparatus and admin vehicles without requesting additional funds from the city.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

The Jolt: GOP rallies behind Herschel Walker amid new abortion allegation 3h ago

Credit: Contributed

Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

DeKalb school district underfunded charter schools, judge finds
4h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Delivery driver charged with killing runner pleads guilty
18h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Delivery driver charged with killing runner pleads guilty
18h ago

Credit: AP

Former Falcon Matt Ryan surprised by Colts benching
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Milton approves contract for guardrail inventory
35m ago
Sandy Springs police offering free home safety assessment
17h ago
Alpharetta postpones decision on design for Alpha Loop section
23h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting in Georgia. From AJC's Mark...
2h ago
Mark Richt comes clean about Georgia’s ‘Gator Stomp’ win of 2007
10h ago
I-285 lane closures: Some alternate routes, ideas to avoid traffic jam
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top