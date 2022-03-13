Hamburger icon
Sandy Springs to offer businesses chance to “know” and “grow”

Sandy Springs has formally signed an agreement with the United States Small Business Administration to create a small business education program. (Courtesy Small Business Administration)

Sandy Springs has formally signed an agreement with the United States Small Business Administration to create a small business education program. (Courtesy Small Business Administration)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
6 minutes ago

Sandy Springs has formally signed an agreement with the United States Small Business Administration to create a small business education program.

Introduced by the city’s Economic Development Manager, Caroline Davis, the program will be branded as the “Know & Grow Series,” where business owners will be invited to participate in workshops to “know” and “grow” their small business.

The city frequently receives requests from new or existing business owners looking for resources to grow their business. The city believes this program will serve as a free one-stop-shop for business owners to get the tools they need for success.

With this partnership, the SBA will provide speakers to teach about the many services and loan programs they offer and provide expertise on additional special workshop topics created to meet the needs of local businesses.

This Strategic Alliance Memorandum with SBA comes at no cost to the city and is expected to have a minimal impact on staff time. The city is coordinating efforts with the Sandy Springs Chamber.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
