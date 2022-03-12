Hamburger icon
Sandy Springs to maintain roadway lighting on portion of Roswell Road

Sandy Springs is installing pedestrian lighting in the GDOT controlled right-of-way along this section of Roswell Road and the city accepts all responsibility for the maintenance and operation of the city-installed lighting. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
30 minutes ago

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved an agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation regarding roadway lighting on Ga.9/Roswell Road from Mt. Paran Road to north of Stewart Drive.

The agreement recognizes the city is installing pedestrian lighting in the GDOT controlled right-of-way along this section of Roswell Road and that the city accepts all responsibility for the maintenance and operation of the city-installed lighting.

This agreement addresses 18 decorative pedestrian lights to be installed as part of this project.

Sandy Springs has already paid the upfront cost and entered into a lease agreement with Georgia Power Company to ensure maintenance and repair of the installed lighting. The city will be responsible for monthly installments through regular monthly billing, which will cover the cost of power consumption, maintenance and repair of these lights.

