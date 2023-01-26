Sandy Springs to improve drainage at 3265 Spalding Drive

In 2021, the city hired an engineering firm to develop plans for replacement of the damaged and deficient stormwater infrastructure at 3265 Spalding Drive. Last fall, the city received two bids for the work with Metals & Materials being the lowest. Both were considerably higher bids than the engineer’s construction cost estimate of $189,585.

This project will correct deficiencies in the infrastructure found during the 2021 study and bring the drainage system up to city standards. Among the improvements, will be a new precast concrete headwall, new single wing catch basin, and new brick catch basin with a new precast concrete catch basin. The project will also remove an existing 48-inch diameter brick manhole and replace with a concrete manhole.