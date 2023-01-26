BreakingNews
US economy slowed but still grew at 2.9% rate last quarter
Sandy Springs to improve drainage at 3265 Spalding Drive

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
47 minutes ago

What looks from the street like what might be a minor need for an upgraded storm drain, is much more. The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved a $234,366 contract with Metals & Materials Engineers to construct the 3265 Spalding Drive Drainage Maintenance and Improvement Project.

In 2021, the city hired an engineering firm to develop plans for replacement of the damaged and deficient stormwater infrastructure at 3265 Spalding Drive. Last fall, the city received two bids for the work with Metals & Materials being the lowest. Both were considerably higher bids than the engineer’s construction cost estimate of $189,585.

This project will correct deficiencies in the infrastructure found during the 2021 study and bring the drainage system up to city standards. Among the improvements, will be a new precast concrete headwall, new single wing catch basin, and new brick catch basin with a new precast concrete catch basin. The project will also remove an existing 48-inch diameter brick manhole and replace with a concrete manhole.

