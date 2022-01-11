Sandy Springs to hold virtual celebration for MLK Day

Sandy Springs’ celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be virtual for the second consecutive year due to the pandemic.
A video tribute that was presented last year for the late civil rights leader’s birthday will be shown again on the city website all day on Monday, spokesman Jason Fornicola said. The video, which Sandy Springs produced, features local students celebrating and honoring King’s message of hope and service to others, he added.
The national holiday marks Kings’ 93rd birthday. He was born on Jan. 15, 1929, in Atlanta.
Sandy Springs has held an event honoring King since 2006. The event evolved from tributes and humanitarian award honors to an art and film festival in 2020 that featured the Emmy-nominated animated film, “Our Friend Martin,” as well as art project activities for children.
“Due to the evolving COVID-19 situation, it is not wise to gather at this time, particularly with so many young people scheduled to be in attendance,” said Mayor Rusty Paul said in a statement. “Instead, we’ll move forward with an encore presentation of last year’s video tribute to celebrate the life and work of Dr. King. Furthermore, we eagerly anticipate holding this event in person in 2023.”
For more information, visit the city of Sandy Springs website: sandyspringsga.gov/mlk.
