Sandy Springs to hire two for new administrative positions

According to city documents, “the city continues to transition and identify areas that need more support in the post-contracting model of municipal government.” Areas being addressed include claims processing, database construction, and general administrative organization to support the areas of finance, legal, and human resources.

The new risk management paralegal will maintain records and reports, provide analysis and paralegal services, and be a central point for administering and tracking risk claims. Additionally, this person will provide experience in land acquisition, land recording platforms, and other areas of land management.