Sandy Springs to hire two for new administrative positions

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved plans to create two new full-time employment opportunities. The city will hire an additional Assistant City Manager and Risk Management Paralegal.
According to city documents, “the city continues to transition and identify areas that need more support in the post-contracting model of municipal government.” Areas being addressed include claims processing, database construction, and general administrative organization to support the areas of finance, legal, and human resources.
The new risk management paralegal will maintain records and reports, provide analysis and paralegal services, and be a central point for administering and tracking risk claims. Additionally, this person will provide experience in land acquisition, land recording platforms, and other areas of land management.
The focus for a new assistant city manager will be supervising administrative functions and processes.
The two new positions will require a total of $337,000 annually including salaries and all related benefits.