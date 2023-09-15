Sandy Springs to apply for grant funding to support police

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago
Sandy Springs is applying for a fiscal year 2023 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant.

If approved, the city will use the funds to purchase an 18-inch speed alert radar message sign with a strobe. The portable sign will assist Sandy Springs Police with patrol through non-enforcement interactions.

The grant will also help purchase a Nikon Z 611 digital camera, DJI RS 3 mini camera stabilizer, iPhone 14 Pro Max 512g and an iSteady M6 smartphone stabilizer kit. According to SSPD, the department will use this equipment “to create digital content for the website and social media channels to support the city’s efforts to attract and retain an all-inclusive, diverse, expert and accountable law enforcement workforce.”

The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program is the primary provider of federal criminal justice funding for states and local jurisdictions.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
