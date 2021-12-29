Sandy Springs to apply for grant for Boylston Hammond project

As part of the city’s City Center plans, Sandy Springs has funded the design of the Boylston Hammond Intersection and Streetscape project. The 2021 TSPLOST will provide funding for the right-of-way phase and construction phase of the project, but with increasing construction and right-of-way costs, the city is anticipating a funding short fall. If approved, a 2021 GTIB grant could cover this funding gap.

The project will realign the intersection of Boylston Drive and Hammond Drive as well as install sidepaths on the east and west sides of Boylston Drive to complete the sidepath network between Hammond Drive and Hildebrand Drive.