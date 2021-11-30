Sandy Springs selects security firm for city facilities

Following a competitive bidding process, the Sandy Springs City Council has awarded a $334,888 contract to Dynamic Security to provide security services for Sandy Springs facilities.
The city began a search in July for qualified contractors to provide security services for two city facilities: City Springs, 1 Galambos Way and Morgan Falls, 7840 Roswell Rd.
Services will include staffing properly attired security guards and supervisors, providing necessary equipment, and providing staff certified in CPR and the use of a defibrillator.
The company is also required to provide background checks on staff assigned to the city, assure the physical and mental well-being of staff and provide a workforce management solution to monitor the performance of staff.
Sandy Springs staff visited the Georgia Department of Revenue to gain insight into how Dynamic Security’s staff handles visitors to facilities, how management is structured and to obtain an in-person demonstration of the proposed workforce solution. They found the services provided to that facility to be professional and in line with the expectations needed by Sandy Springs.
