ajc logo
X

Sandy Springs selects security firm for city facilities

Sandy Springs has awarded a $334,888 contract to Dynamic Security, Inc. to provide security services for two Sandy Springs facilities. (Courtesy Dynamic Security, Inc.)
Caption
Sandy Springs has awarded a $334,888 contract to Dynamic Security, Inc. to provide security services for two Sandy Springs facilities. (Courtesy Dynamic Security, Inc.)

Credit: cus

Credit: cus

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
18 minutes ago

Following a competitive bidding process, the Sandy Springs City Council has awarded a $334,888 contract to Dynamic Security to provide security services for Sandy Springs facilities.

The city began a search in July for qualified contractors to provide security services for two city facilities: City Springs, 1 Galambos Way and Morgan Falls, 7840 Roswell Rd.

Services will include staffing properly attired security guards and supervisors, providing necessary equipment, and providing staff certified in CPR and the use of a defibrillator.

The company is also required to provide background checks on staff assigned to the city, assure the physical and mental well-being of staff and provide a workforce management solution to monitor the performance of staff.

Sandy Springs staff visited the Georgia Department of Revenue to gain insight into how Dynamic Security’s staff handles visitors to facilities, how management is structured and to obtain an in-person demonstration of the proposed workforce solution. They found the services provided to that facility to be professional and in line with the expectations needed by Sandy Springs.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Johns Creek seeking residents for city boards, commissions, committees
21m ago
Milton approves Bloom General Store plan for outdoor dining
21h ago
View recent police activity on Alpharetta’s website
22h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top