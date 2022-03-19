Sandy Springs seeks public input on comprehensive plan 5-year update

Sandy Springs invites the community to participate in a discussion about the Next Ten Comprehensive Plan 5-year Update 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 28 at Sandy Springs City Hall, Third Floor Terrace Room, 1 Galambos Way. Parking is available in the City Springs parking deck.
The 5-year update will review accomplishments since the 2017 Next Ten Comprehensive Plan and discuss the next five years of plan implementation. This meeting is the first of several public engagement opportunities planned as part of the 2022 Next Ten Comprehensive Plan 5-year update process.
The presentation, displays and an online public input survey will be available after the meeting. Public input will be accepted until April 8.
Additional information: http://spr.gs/thenextten.
