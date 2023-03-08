Sandy Springs seeking federal grant for Ga. 400 trail extension

According to city documents, “funds for the FY 2023 RAISE transportation grants program will be awarded for surface transportation infrastructure projects that will have a significant local or regional impact.” The minimum grant awarded this time is $5 million.

Sandy Springs previously received $1,790,400 federal funding for preliminary engineering, $688,000 for right-of way, $12,000 for utilities, and $13,566,000 for construction for the PATH 400 Trail Extension project.