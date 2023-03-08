X
Sandy Springs seeking federal grant for Ga. 400 trail extension

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
39 minutes ago

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved a plan to apply to the U.S. Department of Transportation for the 2023 Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Discretionary Grant Program for the PATH 400 Trail Extension project.

According to city documents, “funds for the FY 2023 RAISE transportation grants program will be awarded for surface transportation infrastructure projects that will have a significant local or regional impact.” The minimum grant awarded this time is $5 million.

Sandy Springs previously received $1,790,400 federal funding for preliminary engineering, $688,000 for right-of way, $12,000 for utilities, and $13,566,000 for construction for the PATH 400 Trail Extension project.

This project is seeking additional construction funding for 1.8 miles of the trail to extend the corridor north from Sandy Springs city limits to Johnson Ferry Road, where it will tie into the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange improvement project.

The city Is requesting $5,711,050 which will require a $1,427,762 match from Sandy Springs for a total proposed project cost of $7,138,812. Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in summer 2023.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
