Sandy Springs restoring shoreline at Overlook Park

Sandy Springs recently began a project to restore a section of eroding shoreline at Morgan Falls Overlook Park along the Chattahoochee River.
The project will reinforce the riverbank and replace plant material that naturally prevents deterioration of the area. Damage is largely due to the rising and falling water levels controlled by Georgia Power at the Morgan Falls Hydro Plant. This dam in Sandy Springs regulates peak flows from water upstream.
To correct the problem, and with approval from Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division and the National Park Service, the city began bringing in 240 tons of field stone boulders to armor the shoreline.
“We are live staking among and above the boulders, so that vegetation can weather the environment and work in tandem with the stone to protect the shoreline and provide a vegetative, natural cover,” said Steve Ciaccio, Recreation and Parks Department deputy director in a statement.
Kayakers, using the sidewalk next to the Paddle Shack at Overlook Park, will need to find an alternative access point during the project. Access to the boat dock is available via the stairs on the north end of the park after 5 p.m. weekdays and throughout the weekend.
The project should be complete later this summer. Information: www.sandyspringsga.gov, or the Citizen Response Center at 770-730-5600.
