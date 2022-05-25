Sandy Springs restoring shoreline at Overlook Park

The project will reinforce the riverbank and replace plant material that naturally prevents deterioration of the area. Damage is largely due to the rising and falling water levels controlled by Georgia Power at the Morgan Falls Hydro Plant. This dam in Sandy Springs regulates peak flows from water upstream.

To correct the problem, and with approval from Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division and the National Park Service, the city began bringing in 240 tons of field stone boulders to armor the shoreline.