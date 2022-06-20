Sandy Springs renews commitment to task force

The Sandy Springs Police Department has had a detective assigned to the Federal Bureau of Investigation - Atlanta Metro Major Offender Task Force for several years. The city council recently unanimously approved continuing this partnership.
According to Sandy Springs Police Chief Ken DeSimone, the mission of the task force is to identify and target for prosecution criminal enterprise groups responsible for “drug trafficking, money laundering, alien smuggling, crimes of violence such as murder and aggravated assault, robbery and violent street gangs, as well as to intensely focus on the apprehension of dangerous fugitives where there is or may be a federal investigative interest.”
This ongoing partnership will enhance the SSPD’s ability to investigate crimes by providing access to federal resources, federal prosecution, asset forfeiture sharing, and reimbursement for overtime and investigative expenses.
There is no additional cost to Sandy Springs to assign a full-time detective to the task force.
