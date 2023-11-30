Sandy Springs receives grant to improve public safety

Last fall, Sandy Springs submitted applications with the state to receive funding to create a new department focused on decreasing dangerous criminal activity. In June, the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget awarded the city $752,514 for the equipment and technology required for the development of a Violent Crime Reduction Team and $869,675 to staff the program.

In August 2022, Governor Brian Kemp appropriated approximately $100 million to address public safety concerns and the rise in violent crime during and following the COVID-19 pandemic in Georgia communities. Local agencies were invited to apply for funding for violent crime reduction programs, law enforcement staffing, equipment and technology and community violence intervention programs.

To initiate the program, the city must allocate funds to cover project expenses, which will subsequently be reimbursed by the OPB.