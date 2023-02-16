BreakingNews
Grand jury report recommends perjury charges
Sandy Springs purchases properties along Mt. Vernon Highway

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved the purchase of two properties along Mt. Vernon Highway.

The first, at 441 Mt. Vernon Highway is owned by the estate of Doris Waddell Spruill. The city identified the property as a necessary acquisition to construct a connector road between Johnson Ferry Road and Mt. Vernon Highway. Structures on the property will be demolished prior to construction of the connector road. The city is making this acquisition for the purchase price of $2,200,000. A small portion of the property on the west side will be traded to Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church for $380,000.

The second property on Mt. Vernon Highway is owned by the Autumn Chace Homeowners Association and is needed to construct a road improvement on Mt. Vernon Highway.

This property is in the common area of the Autumn Chace Homeowners Association and the purchase price of $313,000 includes additional compensation to the HOA for the loss of landscaping and hardscapes disturbed by the road project.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
