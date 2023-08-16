Sandy Springs Powers Ferry survey available online

Through a series of public meetings, Sandy Springs has begun the process of studying options to enhance the transportation network in the Powers Ferry area. The city is seeking public input on what transportation enhancements the community would like to see enacted.

According to the city’s Powers Ferry Small Area Plan, “the vision proposes protection of existing stable residential neighborhoods, improving natural resource amenities such as the Chattahoochee River and the park areas, strengthening the core of Powers Ferry through the creation of a small-scale retail village that provides neighborhood-serving retail/ commercial uses, while preserving existing natural resource areas, and promotes better pedestrian and bikeable connections along existing roadways and to destinations including National Park Service lands on both sides of I-285.”

The online survey is available until Aug. 22 at http://spr.gs/powersferry.