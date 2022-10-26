BreakingNews
Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill found guilty in federal civil rights trial
Sandy Springs police offering free home safety assessment

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
49 minutes ago

The Sandy Springs Police Department offers free home security assessments to residents. Once signed up for the program, a SSPD officer will visit your home and provide recommendations on a variety of ways to better secure the area.

According to the SSPD, “Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design is a multi-disciplinary approach of crime prevention that uses urban and architectural design and the management of built and natural environments.” Strategies work to reduce opportunities to become a victim, deter criminals before they act, and build a sense of community to reduce crime and minimize fear of crime.

Schedule a Free Home Safety Security Assessment by contacting cmanne@sandyspringsga.gov. Include your home address and contact information to schedule an evaluation.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
