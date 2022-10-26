Sandy Springs police offering free home safety assessment

The Sandy Springs Police Department offers free home security assessments to residents. Once signed up for the program, a SSPD officer will visit your home and provide recommendations on a variety of ways to better secure the area.
According to the SSPD, “Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design is a multi-disciplinary approach of crime prevention that uses urban and architectural design and the management of built and natural environments.” Strategies work to reduce opportunities to become a victim, deter criminals before they act, and build a sense of community to reduce crime and minimize fear of crime.
Schedule a Free Home Safety Security Assessment by contacting cmanne@sandyspringsga.gov. Include your home address and contact information to schedule an evaluation.
