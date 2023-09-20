Sandy Springs police is hiring with lots of incentives

The Sandy Springs Police Department is hiring both non-certified and certified police officers with starting salaries ranging between $60,072-77,247 annually (based on experience, education and military training).

SSPD claims to be the highest starting pay for police in the area and they are sweetening the offers with incentives like $55-90/hour for extra job opportunities, 30-mile take home car program, college tuition reimbursement, military leave, onsite workout facility, a 17% city contribution to retirement plans, health, dental and vision insurance, life insurance, short and long-term disability.

Hiring bonuses are available ranging from $4,000-10,000, plus physical fitness assessment bonuses and special unit bonuses that range from $2,000 for CNT and honor guard units to $3,500 for SWAT, QRF, TRV and River Rescue units. Plus, officers are eligible for annual performance evaluation bonuses.

Contact Recruiting Officer Dixon at 770-551-3308 or hdixon@sandyspringsga.gov.