BreakingNews
Elton John puts his Atlanta home up for sale at $4.995 million

Sandy Springs police is hiring with lots of incentives

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
10 minutes ago
X

The Sandy Springs Police Department is hiring both non-certified and certified police officers with starting salaries ranging between $60,072-77,247 annually (based on experience, education and military training).

SSPD claims to be the highest starting pay for police in the area and they are sweetening the offers with incentives like $55-90/hour for extra job opportunities, 30-mile take home car program, college tuition reimbursement, military leave, onsite workout facility, a 17% city contribution to retirement plans, health, dental and vision insurance, life insurance, short and long-term disability.

Hiring bonuses are available ranging from $4,000-10,000, plus physical fitness assessment bonuses and special unit bonuses that range from $2,000 for CNT and honor guard units to $3,500 for SWAT, QRF, TRV and River Rescue units. Plus, officers are eligible for annual performance evaluation bonuses.

Contact Recruiting Officer Dixon at 770-551-3308 or hdixon@sandyspringsga.gov.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: BARTOLOTTI MEDIA/ATLANTA FINE HOMES SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Elton John puts his Atlanta home up for sale at $4.995 million1h ago

Credit: John Spink / Jspink@ajc.com

Fulton commission dubious on transferring inmates far away
27m ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Moby, Atlanta country DJ, dies at age 69
1h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Gwinnett commission unanimously approves $17B transit expansion plan
4h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Gwinnett commission unanimously approves $17B transit expansion plan
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Prosecution: Defense attorneys have conflicts in Trump RICO case
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Milton

Milton approves alternative senior housing on Hamby
1h ago
Milton and National Charity League continue partnership
2h ago
Sandy Springs updates inspection requirements for apartment complexes
Featured

HIGH SCHOOLS
GHSA forces Savannah, Cross Creek to forfeit games after fight
5h ago
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
Hispanic Heritage Month: Key Dates and Things to Know
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top