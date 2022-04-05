Sandy Springs police and fire undergo bicycle patrol training program

First responders from the Sandy Springs police and fire departments, along with others from Smyrna and Johns Creek, recently underwent Bicycle Patrol training and certification.
The 4-day, 32-hour training included classroom discussion, endurance rides and obstacle courses to learn how to maneuver in tight spaces.
Sandy Springs Police Sgt. Nick Smith, an International Police Mountain Bike Association Certified National Trainer, contacted Lt. Evan Coward with the Asheville Police Department in North Carolina to help facilitate.
“Using a bike has many different advantages,” Smith noted in information provided by the city. “It provides an opportunity to get to locations quickly, to get where vehicles can’t get and especially with our trails getting ready to open up in the near future, this provides us with an opportunity to get a head start to train and prepare to patrol those trails to make our citizens safer here in Sandy Springs.”
In addition to protecting the community, bicycle patrols offer health benefits to first responders. Many adopt healthier and more active lifestyles after training.
About the Author