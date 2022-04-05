Sandy Springs police and fire undergo bicycle patrol training program

“Using a bike has many different advantages,” Smith noted in information provided by the city. “It provides an opportunity to get to locations quickly, to get where vehicles can’t get and especially with our trails getting ready to open up in the near future, this provides us with an opportunity to get a head start to train and prepare to patrol those trails to make our citizens safer here in Sandy Springs.”

In addition to protecting the community, bicycle patrols offer health benefits to first responders. Many adopt healthier and more active lifestyles after training.