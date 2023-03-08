Sandy Springs plans aesthetic improvements at Johnson Ferry at Abernathy Road

As part of Sandy Springs’ efforts to improve the appearance of right-of-way areas throughout the city, the city council recently approved a $218,664 contract with Tri Scapes to construct the Johnson Ferry at Abernathy Hardscape Improvements Project.
This project will extend the current hardscape aesthetics of the Abernathy Greenway Park at the intersection of Abernathy Road, Johnson Ferry Road and Brandon Mill Road. Hardscape elements, plantings and shrubs will be installed to enhance the intersection at the three unimproved corners of this intersection.
Tri Scapes was the single bidder for the work, however the city has worked successfully with the company in the past.
