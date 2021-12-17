Sandy Springs picks new city manager

A former Sandy Springs assistant city manager is returning to lead city operations.
Sandy Springs is hiring Eden Freeman as city manager to fill the vacancy left by Andrea Surratt who resigned in November.
Freeman served as assistant city manager from 2011 to 2014.
City Council approved Freeman’s new appointment during a special called meeting Friday afternoon. Mayor Rusty Paul said that rather than conduct a wide search for candidates, he turned to someone who knows Sandy Springs and who he thought would be best qualified for the city manager position.
“I approached her and talked to her,” Paul said. “She is willing to come.”
Paul said Freeman understands the city and what expectations are for the role.
The Griffin native is leaving the position of deputy city manager in Greenville, South Carolina to return to Sandy Springs, according to the mayor.
Freeman is also the former city manager of Winchester, Virginia where she worked for five years after leaving north Fulton.
In 2012, while serving as Sandy Springs assistant city manager, Freeman was elected to represent the Southern Region on the National Criminal Justice Association board of directors. The organization represents state, territorial, tribal and local government on crime prevention and public safety issues.
Since Surratt’s resignation Dave Wells has served as interim city manager.
About the Author