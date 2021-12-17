Sandy Springs picks new city manager

Paul said Freeman understands the city and what expectations are for the role.

The Griffin native is leaving the position of deputy city manager in Greenville, South Carolina to return to Sandy Springs, according to the mayor.

Freeman is also the former city manager of Winchester, Virginia where she worked for five years after leaving north Fulton.

In 2012, while serving as Sandy Springs assistant city manager, Freeman was elected to represent the Southern Region on the National Criminal Justice Association board of directors. The organization represents state, territorial, tribal and local government on crime prevention and public safety issues.

Since Surratt’s resignation Dave Wells has served as interim city manager.