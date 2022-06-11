ajc logo
Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber fashion show to benefit charity

The Women's Business Network of the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber will host a fashion show fundraiser June 14 at the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. (Courtesy Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
47 minutes ago

The Women’s Business Network of the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber will host the 10th annual fashion show fundraiser, Rockin’ the Runway, 5:30 to 9 p.m. June 14 at the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center.

Local celebrities will walk the runway in high-end fashion to benefit The Drake House, which provides supportive housing and enrichment programs for mothers and their children who are experiencing homelessness.

Tickets: www.citysprings.com/events/rockin-runway-fashion-show-presented-ups.

