Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber fashion show to benefit charity

The Women’s Business Network of the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber will host the 10th annual fashion show fundraiser, Rockin’ the Runway, 5:30 to 9 p.m. June 14 at the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center.
Local celebrities will walk the runway in high-end fashion to benefit The Drake House, which provides supportive housing and enrichment programs for mothers and their children who are experiencing homelessness.
Tickets: www.citysprings.com/events/rockin-runway-fashion-show-presented-ups.
