UPDATE: Driver charged after 15 injured in Midtown ‘pedal pub’ crash
Sandy Springs offering two special public safety opportunities

The Sandy Springs Fire Department is reminding citizens of two unique public safety opportunities: Community Connect and Smart911. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
58 minutes ago

The Sandy Springs Fire Department is reminding citizens of two unique public safety opportunities: Community Connect and Smart911.

Using Community Connect, residents and business owners can voluntarily provide the city with critical information about your household or business that will aid first responders and emergency response personnel when responding to your residence or office. This could include number and names of pets, location of fire sprinklers, designated meeting places, or any individuals with special needs. The information is secure and only used in an emergency.

Smart911 allows individuals to create a Safety Profile that includes as much or as little information they want 9-1-1 and response teams to know. The Safety Profile is only displayed to the 9-1-1 call takers when individuals dial 9-1-1 and can also include how many people live in a home, the location of bedrooms, allergies or specific medical conditions and photos of those in your Safety Profile.

One significant difference between the two opportunities is that Smart911 is based on cell phone number and can allow first responders to know your location and information wherever you are. Community Connect is specific to your home or business address.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Featured
