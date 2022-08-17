Sandy Springs nonprofit receives top charity rating

The 4-star rating is the organization’s highest rating and indicates strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency. While CAC has qualified for this award several times, this is the first time it has earned the top distinction.

“The Community Assistance Center’s exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public,” according to President & CEO of Charity Navigator Michael Thatcher, in a statement from CAC. “Only a quarter of charities rated by Charity Navigator receive the distinction of our 4-star rating. This adds CAC to a preeminent group of charities working to overcome our world’s most pressing challenges. Based on its 4-star rating, people can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support CAC.”