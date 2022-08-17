BreakingNews
HAPPENING NOW: Giuliani, new target of Fulton probe, testifies before grand jury
Sandy Springs nonprofit receives top charity rating

The Sandy Springs-based Community Assistance Center recently received a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator. (Courtesy Community assistance Center)

The Sandy Springs-based Community Assistance Center recently received a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America's largest independent charity evaluator. (Courtesy Community assistance Center)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

When donating to any charitable organization most want to trust their funds and time are going toward an organization that is using resources efficiently and honestly. The Sandy Springs-based Community Assistance Center recently received a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator.

The 4-star rating is the organization’s highest rating and indicates strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency. While CAC has qualified for this award several times, this is the first time it has earned the top distinction.

“The Community Assistance Center’s exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public,” according to President & CEO of Charity Navigator Michael Thatcher, in a statement from CAC. “Only a quarter of charities rated by Charity Navigator receive the distinction of our 4-star rating. This adds CAC to a preeminent group of charities working to overcome our world’s most pressing challenges. Based on its 4-star rating, people can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support CAC.”

Donate to CAC at www.ourcac.org/donate-online. Free information on CAC’s rating and other information about charitable giving: www.charitynavigator.org.

About the Author

