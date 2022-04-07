Sandy Springs making plans for Take it to the River Lantern Parade

Pre-parade activities take place 6-8 p.m. in the Steel Canyon Golf Club parking lot, 460 Morgan Falls Road with food, entertainment, and children’s activities. The parade begins at 8:15 p.m. traveling down to Morgan Falls Overlook Park.

Participants will view lanterns floating on the Chattahoochee River including this year’s new Hardy the Purple Hippo river lantern and his best friend Laurel, the egret, who rides on his back. The giant lantern puppets are created by lantern parade artist, Chantelle Rytter, and performed by Krewe of the Grateful Gluttons and High County Outfitters paddle pros.