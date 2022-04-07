BreakingNews
U.S. Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court
Sandy Springs making plans for Take it to the River Lantern Parade

Sandy Springs’ Take it to the River Lantern Parade returns at 6 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 30. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Sandy Springs’ Take it to the River Lantern Parade returns at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 30.

Pre-parade activities take place 6-8 p.m. in the Steel Canyon Golf Club parking lot, 460 Morgan Falls Road with food, entertainment, and children’s activities. The parade begins at 8:15 p.m. traveling down to Morgan Falls Overlook Park.

Participants will view lanterns floating on the Chattahoochee River including this year’s new Hardy the Purple Hippo river lantern and his best friend Laurel, the egret, who rides on his back. The giant lantern puppets are created by lantern parade artist, Chantelle Rytter, and performed by Krewe of the Grateful Gluttons and High County Outfitters paddle pros.

Lantern kits are available at various locations and participants can download a free lantern template at www.citysprings.com/events Only LED battery-powered lights are allowed. No fire and no flying lanterns.

