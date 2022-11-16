ajc logo
Sandy Springs launches new permitting web tool

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
34 minutes ago

Sandy Springs recently launched a new web tool to help answer commonly asked questions about opening a business or undergoing construction work on a property.

Plan Sandy Springs is a guided experience to help someone determine what regulations apply to their construction project.

The Zone Check portion simplifies the site selection process and shows where projects or businesses are allowed based on current zoning. The Commercial Permits tool explains the permitting process and estimated fees for commercial construction projects. Similarly, the Residential Permits section provides similar information about the permit process and estimated fees for residential construction projects.

Get started at https://plan.sandyspringsga.gov.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
