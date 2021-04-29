Sandy Springs introduces first mother-son dance

“For more than 11 years, we’ve hosted an annual Daddy-Daughter Dance, which has grown in popularity over the years. We thought it fair to provide the same experience for our moms and sons,” explains Recreation and Parks Director Michael Perry.

Attire is business casual to semi-formal. Registration is $35 per Mother and Son duo, plus $10 for each additional son. Admittance at the door is $40 per duo.