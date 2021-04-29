ajc logo
Sandy Springs introduces first mother-son dance

Sandy Springs will offer the first Mother-Son Dance 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 8. (Courtesy Marko Milivojevic via Pixnio)
Sandy Springs will offer the first Mother-Son Dance 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 8. (Courtesy Marko Milivojevic via Pixnio)

North Fulton County | 56 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Sandy Springs’ Recreation and Parks Department has the answer for every young boy in need of ideas for Mother’s Day. The city will offer the first Mother-Son Dance 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 8, in the Terrace Level room at the City Hall Conference Center, 1 Galambos Way. The event will feature dancing, games, snacks, refreshments, and door prizes. Each boy will also receive a souvenir photo and goody bag.

“For more than 11 years, we’ve hosted an annual Daddy-Daughter Dance, which has grown in popularity over the years. We thought it fair to provide the same experience for our moms and sons,” explains Recreation and Parks Director Michael Perry.

Attire is business casual to semi-formal. Registration is $35 per Mother and Son duo, plus $10 for each additional son. Admittance at the door is $40 per duo.

Registration: https://secure.rec1.com/GA/sandy-springs-ga/catalog.

