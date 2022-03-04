Sandy Springs installs new kiosk at Big Trees Forest Preserve

The preserve, at 7645 Roswell Rd., has a rich history thanks to its benefactor, John Ripley Forbes, who founded the Southeast Land Preservation Trust and worked tirelessly to preserve green space in Georgia. The old-growth forest is nestled adjacent to and behind the Fulton County government offices on Roswell Road.

The recently added kiosk contains both educational panels illustrated by Sandy Springs staff and information about the park’s trail network.