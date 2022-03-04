Hamburger icon
Sandy Springs installs new kiosk at Big Trees Forest Preserve

Sandy Springs recently installed a new kiosk at Big Trees Forest Preserve. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

Sandy Springs recently installed a new kiosk at Big Trees Forest Preserve. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
12 minutes ago

Through a partnership with the John Ripley Forbes Big Trees Forest Preserve and the Southeast Land Preservation Trust, Sandy Springs recently installed a new kiosk at Big Trees Forest Preserve.

The preserve, at 7645 Roswell Rd., has a rich history thanks to its benefactor, John Ripley Forbes, who founded the Southeast Land Preservation Trust and worked tirelessly to preserve green space in Georgia. The old-growth forest is nestled adjacent to and behind the Fulton County government offices on Roswell Road.

The recently added kiosk contains both educational panels illustrated by Sandy Springs staff and information about the park’s trail network.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
