Sandy Springs hosts inaugural wine festival

The first annual Sandy Springs Wine Festival will be held Sunday on the Entertainment Lawn at Heritage Sandy Springs.

The event, presented by the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber, will feature tastings of domestic and international wines with a range of price points for new and longtime enthusiasts, Adam Forrand, president and CEO the chamber said.

The festival was inspired by chamber members wanting to celebrate the quality of wines served at Sandy Springs restaurants, Forrand added.

Attendees will be offered general tastings from more than 200 different bottles and VIP tastings that include bottles from the wine cellars of residents of Sandy Springs, festival volunteer Jan Paul said.

Ticket prices range from $70 to $5,000 for VIP packages that include general tasting tickets.

A portion of the VIP proceeds will benefit Solidarity Sandy Springs food pantry, Paul said.

Local restaurants such as Il Giallo, Chef Rob’s, The Buckhead Club, Under the Cork Tree, Southern Bistro and Nothing Bundt Cakes will provide small bites.

Heritage Sandy Springs is located at 6110 Bluestone Road. Pets are not allowed at the event. For more information visit sandyspringswinefest.com.