Sandy Springs hires solicitor from U.S. Attorney’s Office

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Sandy Springs has hired a new city solicitor.

Katherine Hoffer formerly worked as an assistant U.S. attorney for 31 years. She replaces Steve Ellis, who left to serve as legal counsel for the Georgia Secretary of State’s Elections Division.

“She has a wealth of legal experience and has spent her entire career in the Atlanta area. I look forward to her arrival and assuming this key responsibility,” Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said in a statement.

Hoffer is a Sandy Springs resident. In her work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, she served as senior litigation counsel and chief of the Rome, Georgia division, as well as a liaison and attorney advisor in the major crimes section for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. She is also a former deputy chief of major crimes and a former chief of terrorism and violent crimes.

