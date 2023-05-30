X

Sandy Springs hires new leader for Performing Arts Center

Sandy Springs has hired a permanent executive director for the Performing Arts Center.

William Haggett of Coral Springs, FL. will start in the new position in late June, a city statement said.

Haggett has served as general manager of the Coral Springs Center for the Arts since 2016 and has experience that could expand the vision of the Sandy Springs venue, City Manager Eden Freeman said.

“His unparalleled experience and innovative vision will elevate the center’s artistic offerings and strengthen our community’s cultural landscape,” Freeman said.

Haggett produced B.B. King’s 80th birthday celebration to a sold-out audience at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi in 2005. In addition, Haggett oversaw construction of two theaters developed by Wayne Newton in Tunica, Mississippi.

Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center includes the nearly 1,100-seat Byers Theatre where upcoming music artists such as Dave Koz & Friends and the legendary quartet The Manhattan Transfer perform.

Haggett will replace Michael Pauken who has served as interim executive director since December. Pauken will leave his role in July. He led North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, Illinois before taking on the interim position in Sandy Springs.

“Michael has done a tremendous job for the City of Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center and we are sad to see him leave us,” Freeman said. “We wish him every success in the future.”

For more information on upcoming shows at the Performing Arts Center visit citysprings.com/events.

