Sandy Springs hires architect to design new fire station

Hussey Gay Bell was selected to design, prepare construction documents, permit and oversee construction for Fire Station No. 2 at 135 Johns Ferry Road through a competitive bid process, where the firm was determined to be the most qualified and the lowest cost for the services of the shortlisted group.

The city’s purchasing policy allows a sole source procurement when advantageous. By utilizing the same firm for both projects, the city can take advantage of Hussey Gay Bell’s low fees by extending the design and contract administration services to both fire stations even though they will create a new design for Fire Station No. 5.